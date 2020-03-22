Siloam Springs students will continue school remotely until at least April 17 due to concerns over the coronavirus, the school district announced Thursday.

Gov. Hutchinson said during a press conference on Thursday that all Arkansas public schools will remain closed for on-site instruction through April 17 due to the increasing spread of covid-19 across the state, according to a press release from his office. The decision to close schools will be re-evaluated in a few weeks based on public health conditions at that time, the release states.

The Arkansas Department of Education is expanding the use of Alternative Methods of Instruction days during this additional three-week period, which will begin after spring break next week, the release states. The governor has amended his emergency proclamation and the department is waiving the 10-day limit on AMI days, automatically approving an additional 15 days for each district, it states.

The governor initially closed schools for on-site instruction beginning March 17 through the end of spring break on March 29 and gave districts the option to also close on March 16. Siloam Springs Schools were open on Monday to give teachers the opportunity to meet with students one last time and pass out Google Chromebooks and iPads for students to use for learning at home, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

School administrators are meeting Monday to develop a plan to move forward with digital learning as well as with other learning platforms, such as paper and pencil, for students who do not have internet access, according to Shane Patrick, director of operations for the district. The district is also looking at ways to extend and grow its meal program for students.

The district is currently providing free grab-and-go meals for students at a list of 10 sites while schools are shut down through March 29.

While students review previously learned material on AMI days, Siloam Springs Schools are moving forward with active learning of new material and have yet to use any AMI days, Patrick said. The first four days of remote learning were "phenomenal," he said.

"We've had great feedback from parents and students," he said. "Staff members have done a wonderful job of getting information and lessons presented to students digitally."

Students are responding well to the new learning formats and parents have embraced the new instructional methods and are working hard to help their students work through the platforms that have been provided, Patrick said.

"We're really blown away," he said. "There have been very, very few issues to this point. Everyone seems to be jumping on board and doing everything they can do to make sure kids are learning."

During their meeting on Monday, administrators will also be discussing a plan to take care of school staff members while schools are closed, Patrick said. School administrators were working from home on Friday but will be in the buildings next week to develop a plan for educating students, he said. For the most part teachers are working remotely but some will need access to the buildings for internet services. Janitorial staff are still working to clean and sanitize buildings and food service staff members are working to prepare grab-and-go meals for students, he said.

"We are going to do everything we can to take care of our kids and to take care of our staff and keep them safe but at the same time we have to make sure we continue the education for our students," Patrick said.

Patrick urged community members to continue practicing recommendations from the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health, such as social distancing, handwashing and taking precautions. He also encouraged parents and students to do the best they can to enjoy spring break this week.

"Kids need that break, even though plans have been modified," he said.

