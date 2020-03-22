Siloam Springs has seen the cancellation, postponement and closure of different events and businesses throughout the city in order to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The Main Event, Main Street Siloam Springs' biggest fundraiser, has been postponed until July 24, according to Kelsey Howard, executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs.

"In keeping with recent decisions and to help protect the public," Howard said, "Main Street Siloam Springs has decided to postpone the Main Event."

Howard apologized to ticket holders for the postponement and said the organization will honor all tickets already purchased. The Main Event is not the only fundraiser to be canceled or postponed. Howard said the monthly Breakfast Beat meetings, which are held on the second Wednesday of the month may go virtual.

The Farmer's Market is supposed to open on April 18, however that may change, according to Stacy Morris, manager of the Farmer's Market. Morris says she has a plan, but is not ready to share it yet.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has postponed all ribbon-cuttings and other chamber events for April and May, according to Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all restaurants and bars to close for inside dining, but is allowing them to continue carryout, curbside pickup and delivery, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on March 19. Several businesses in Siloam Springs had already begun this measure on Tuesday.

Pour Jon's and McDonald's were some of the first businesses to close their dining rooms. Cafe on Broadway followed suit on Wednesday.

"The decision was not an easy one," said Melissa Gute, one of the owners of Café on Broadway. "This business is our livelihood...making this decision is really hard. At the same time, there is the social responsibility to sort of mitigate large groups of people and closing the dining room allows us to do that."

Gute is thankful to the state for allowing businesses to offer curbside and take out service. Gute said they are taking it one day at a time and not giving in to panic.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs has closed to the public through the month of March, according to a press release issued on March 16 from the Cherokee Nation. The casino closed its doors at midnight on Tuesday, the press release states.

Small businesses may see a possible break, according to arkansasstatechamber.com. Hutchinson submitted Arkansas' information to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) requesting a statewide disaster declaration, the website states.

The SBA has programs small business can apply for, such as the SBA Express Lending where the SBA matches companies with approved lenders based on needs as well as the SBA Disaster Loan Program where businesses negatively impacted by covid-19 can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the website states.

Hulbert said he is grateful for the efforts of the state and federal governments during this crisis.

"I am very pleased with the coordinated efforts at all levels of government to help provide relief for struggling businesses and families during this extremely difficult time in our nation's history," Hulbert said. "I would like to encourage businesses in dire need to apply for these low interest loans very soon so they can have adequate cash flow to continue providing needed goods and/or services."

