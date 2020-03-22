WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Mayor Elaine Carr updated the city board of trustees, the municipal authority and the town of West Siloam Springs on the coronavirus crisis on Monday.

Carr advised people to use common sense. She advised people to wash their hands regularly to help prevent the spread of the virus. Carr also advised anyone 65 years or older to try to stay out of crowds and anyone who has chronic conditions to stay home.

"It's gonna get rough before it gets better," Carr said. "We're going to get through it."

Carr said the city has hand sanitizer set up for people to use and the staff routinely wipes down the counters at town hall. There is also a drop box set up for people to drop off their water and ticket payments if they don't want to come into the building, she said.

The Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs closed to the public at midnight on Tuesday. The casino does not provide any sales tax revenue to West Siloam Springs, but the closing will affect the city in other ways.

"It will affect (local businesses) because when they come to the casino, they stop across the road to the station," Carr said. "They might buy cigarettes, they might buy pop. It's just stuff like that."

Carr said the casino has helped the town in the past by building the new water tower, helping pay for the town's ambulance service and purchased West Siloam Springs a new fire truck. Carr called the Cherokee Nation a good partner to have.

Carr advised people who are uneasy (about covid-19) to call their doctor or the local health department. She also recommended anyone running low on their prescriptions to see if their insurance will pay for a refill (early) so they will not be without their medicine.

Carr added that Oklahoma public schools will be closed until April 6. Students were already supposed to be on spring break from March 16 to March 20, but they will now get an extra two weeks of vacation due to covid-19 concerns, she said. Carr did say certain schools would provide lunches to students and to check to see which schools are open and serving students.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency on Monday where he announced the school closures, Carr said. The state representatives and senators are also coming home for spring break, Carr said. She hinted both houses may remain at home past spring break due to covid-19 concerns but could not confirm this at press time.

The board of trustees also discussed and voted to initiate the process of annexation for properties outside of the town limits that do not meet the town's code ordinance. The annexation would serve as a means of bringing these properties up to code.

Code Enforcement officer Waylon Chandler said the town is selling water outside of its limits and it's going to properties that don't meet the code requirements and the city is asking those residents to annex into the town. Chandler said anyone who wants to buy water has to sign an agreement to allow their property to be annexed voluntarily if West Siloam Springs asks them to do so, Chandler said.

Chandler pointed out one of the common violations seen is a tract of land that is less than an acre and a half which has a mobile home on it.

The current zoning ordinance states, in order to put a mobile home on a property,the tract must be (at least) an acre and a half, the mobile home cannot be less then 150 feet from the property line, cannot be dilapidated and each mobile home must have its own utility hook up, Chandler said in a phone interview. When asked why the tract had to have an acre and a half of land, Chandler said this was decided before his time in Code Enforcement.

Town attorney Jot Hartley said the town could bring in a non-compliant property and grandfather it in, as long as the mobile home is still in use. Once the non-conforming item is no longer being used, the property will be subject to zoning regulations, Hartley said. Whereas if the annexed property is a vacant lot, the owners have to abide by the town's zoning ordinance and build their homes accordingly, Hartley said.

Hartley was quick to point out that properties with old cars stacked high and trash piled everywhere would not be grandfathered in and the owners would have to bring it up to code.

The board of trustees voted to approve this measure unanimously.

The board of trustees also approved the following items:

• An occupational license for Senior Care Transport.

• Purchase and installation of new security cameras for $2,485.

• Changing the town's financial accounting to a modified cash basis.

• Annual evaluation for Larry Barnett.

• Annual evaluation for Jonah Billy.

• Establishment of duties for the town clerk/treasurer.

• Placement of Keith Morgan as temporary supervisor for the municipal clerk.

• Placement of Larry Barnett as temporary supervisor of the court clerk.

• Dissolving the town manager position.

• February 2020 purchase orders #33290-33359 for the amount of $130,931.

• The emergency clause approval.

West Siloam Springs' municipal authority also met on Monday. Carr discussed the importance of tourism to Northeastern Oklahoma.

"We sit on the Scenic Highways and Byways for the scenic route in Arkansas," Carr said.

Carr also said companies in larger cities are looking to move to Oklahoma where there are less restrictions and the state of Oklahoma is working on cutting through the red tape in order to be able to offer tax credits to these businesses.

The municipal authority also approved the following measures the February 2020 purchase orders #11271-112971 for the amount of $66,102 and approved the emergency clause regarding tornadoes.

