Siloam Springs' annual Dogwood Festival is postponed until May 29, 30 and 31 in response to the coronavirus threat, Chamber of Commerce CEO Aurther Hulbert announced Monday.

The festival was originally scheduled for April 24, 25 and 26. The Chamber followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government entities in making the decision, Hulbert said in a social media post.

The Chamber of Commerce is thankful for the responsiveness of city staff for helping to authorize new dates for the festival so quickly," Hulbert said in a social media post. "With the continued uncertainly around the additional future impact of the coronavirus, the new Dogwood Festival date in May is subject to any potential future requirements from the CDC and other government entities. While we anticipate one of the best Dogwood Festivals ever with lots of fun and great food, we are committed to the safety of all."

