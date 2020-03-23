This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

The Arkansas tax filing deadline for individuals will be moved to July 15, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday at a news conference where he also announced he will call a special session of the legislature to deal with budget shortfalls tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moving the deadline for individuals is intended to provide relief for Arkansans financially strapped by the economic effects of the virus' spread and to simplify the tax filing process after the federal government extended the filing deadline to the same date, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said corporate taxes will remain due April 15.

Extending the deadline past the end of the fiscal year in June contributes to a projected $353 million shortfall for the state budget, he said.

Lawmakers will be called back into session in the coming months to find cuts to make in the budget, but Hutchinson said no date has yet been set.

He said priority will be given to preserving the budgets of agencies on the frontlines of coronavirus issues, including the Department of Health.

At the same news conference, Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said 5 patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Arkansas have recovered and are the first in the state to do so.

The total number of cases remained at 174, a figure released by the health department earlier Monday.

Smith also said barber shops, beauty and nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo parlors are ordered to close starting Tuesday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

- Nyssa Kruse

At least 174 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Arkansas, according to the state Department of Health.

The total is an increase of six from numbers reported on the agency’s website earlier Monday.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials plan to provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state during a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

