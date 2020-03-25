50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

March 19 was a day of much activity at the City Administration Building, as members of the local chapter of DeMolay's took over the City Government for that day. The City Clerk introduced the following DeMolay city officials: Mayor, Craig Taylor; City Clerk, Les Carswell; City Attorney, Tony Freeman; City Engineer, Danny Barnes; Chief of Police, Roger Newton; Police Lieutenant, Greg Thompson; Fire Chief, Bob Hubbard; Assistant Fire Chief, Tom Farley; Municipal Judge, Glenn Morris; Superintendent of Water and Sewer Departments, Mark Pryor; and City Council members, Tom Galloway, Haskell Nichols, George Moss, Steve Farley, Craig Leopard, Billy Staggs, Bob Knight and Louis McCormick. The DeMolays were given a very warm welcome by Mayor Jamison and members of the City Council.

The International Order of DeMolay was beginning a new half century of character-building service to young men 14 to 21 in 1970.

With the conclusion of its year-long 50th Anniversary Commemoration in 1969, DeMolay was returning to its emphasis on DeMolay Week. The 1970 DeMolay Week of March 15-22 found 2,500 chapters in the U.S., Canada and nine other countries planning and carrying out special projects and observances.

In line with DeMolay's theme for the seventies of "Young Men of Action," DeMolay's everywhere in March demonstrated why the reference was so descriptive.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Simmons Foods Inc. announced a $27.1 million expansion plan during a ground-breaking ceremony at the firm's hatchery in Siloam Springs.

More than 20 area dignitaries, including state Sen. John Brown III, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce president Nancy Stoll, Siloam Springs Mayor M.L. Van Poucke and John Brown University president Lee Balzer, participated in the ceremony.

Company chairman Mark Simmons, who directed the distinguished group of diggers, noted that getting the project off the ground required "a whole lot of teamwork."

He and Simmons president Lynch Butler both cited increased customer demand, including significant export growth, as the cause for the company's expansion plans.

"We're trying to be customer-driven," Simmons said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Bryan Adair started diving four years earlier because he thought it was something fun to do.

He had no idea then that he'd be this good at it.

Adair, a senior at Siloam Springs, won his third high school diving title at the Arkansas High School Swimming and Diving Championships in Fayetteville, and then was named the All-Northwest Arkansas Boys Diver of the Year for 2009-10 by Northwest Arkansas Newspapers.

Adair won his first diving championship as a freshman in 2006-07 and captured it again as a junior in '09.

Adair's 381.2 points beat out Siloam Springs junior team-mates Mason Rutherford and Chris Adair -- his younger brother -- as the Panthers had the top three divers in the boys' division at the state championships.

Community on 03/25/2020