The Benton County Satellite Convenience Center in Siloam Springs is suspending operation for the foreseeable future amid covid-19 concerns, according to a post on the city's website.

In an effort to maintain the health and safety of citizens and district employees, Benton County Solid Waste District (BCSWD) is suspending the Convenience Center program and the Composting program until further notice, the post states. This measure is effective immediately, the post states.

Due to the number of interactions on a daily and weekly basis, the solid waste district believes this is a necessary step in order to help prevent the spread of covid-19 to the public or staff, the post states. BCSWD will maintain administrative functions as well as the rural recycling program and tire collection from dealers, the post states.

Pursuant to the district's Infectious Disease Outbreak Response Plan, BCSWD conducted a risk assessment for suspension of each service program operated by the district considering numerous factors:

• Potential outcomes related to environmental protection and public health.

• Potential of staff becoming infected from interactions with the public.

• Potential for staff to spread coronavirus to the public.

• Potential for adverse effects on our citizens from unexpected loss of services.

• Potential operational and functional changes where possible to allow adequate protection for staff and the public.

BCSWD has determined that risks are heightened as a result of continued operation of the Convenience Center program and the Compost program, the post states. The solid waste district has nearly 400 people per week utilize the programs, creating an opportunity for exponential spread of covid-19, the post states.

The adverse effects related to the temporary suspension of these programs is nominal and will not quickly cause an environmental or public health crisis, the post states.

BCSWD will re-evaluate the risks to staff and the public as new information is received and will reopen the programs at the earliest time deemed safe to do so, the post states.

General News on 03/25/2020