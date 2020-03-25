CORRECTIONS

Siloam Springs City Administrator Phillip Patterson was misquoted in the March 22 edition of Siloam Sunday regarding instruction from the Arkansas Municipal League. Patterson did not say the Arkansas Municipal League recommends having meetings online and closed to the public, as originally reported.

Patterson said the Municipal League was recommending the city consider postponing a board meeting and not having it, or eliminating as many items on the agenda that aren't required, that don't need action. The newspaper regrets the error.

In a story published in the Herald-Leader on March 18, Siloam Springs City Administrator Phillip Patterson was quoted as saying it is time to panic when the correct quote was it "is not the time" to panic. The newspaper regrets the error.

