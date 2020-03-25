Here's a few notes, thoughts and an opinion or two while wondering what to do with myself with the universe practically shutdown by covid-19.

• • •

I've gotten to visit with just about all the spring sports coaches in the Siloam Springs School District over the past week, and some of those conversations have been quite extensive.

Mostly, the coaches feel for the kids, who are the ones that are having their seasons taken away from them -- especially the seniors. As some have said, the adults are still getting paid but it's the kids who are suffering.

Everyone is holding out hope that we can salvage something of this spring's sports season.

• • •

A really neat thing is the Siloam Springs athletics department has been featuring profiles of its coaches on social media. You can find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Several have already been posted and they are fun to read and give insight into who these folks are. I've enjoyed them. Kudos to athletics assistant Julie Kelly for these features.

• • •

The Herald-Leader ran a story last week about Ken Harriman staying on another year as athletics director for the Siloam Springs School District.

I'll be the first in line to admit I am thrilled about this decision.

Harriman has done a great job since taking over in August after Kevin Downing left for Bentonville West. From a professional standpoint he's great to work with and extremely dependable. From a personal standpoint, he's one of the most courteous and respectful people I've ever worked with.

During this coronavirus pandemic, I couldn't think of a better person to be in charge of athletics as we navigate through this.

• • •

In case you missed it, several Siloam Springs athletes were recognized in the Monday edition of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The newspaper recognized its all-state athletes in bowling and boys and girls swimming and diving.

In bowling, girls bowlers Sydney Smith and Hannah Barker earned all-state honors in Class 5A.

In boys swimming and diving, Harrison Losh, Javier Chavez, Malachi Becan, Owen Thomas and Will Gryder earned all-state recognition.

In girls swimming and diving, Jordan Rush received an all-state nod.

Congratulations to these athletes!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at gthomas@nwadg.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sports on 03/25/2020