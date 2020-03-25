Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A bridge spans wetlands on the trail system at City Lake. Siloam Springs is closing city park amenities but trails, including those at City Lake, remain open.

Siloam Springs is closing city park amenities effective 3 p.m. March 25, according to a press release issued by Holland Hayden, communications director.

The closure will include all playground equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts, skateboard facilities, soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, batting cages, the JBU outdoor gym, the futsal court, Tails and Trails Dog Park, bird blind at City Lake and all park bathrooms, the press release states.

City park amenities are closed until further notice, the press release states. Groups not practicing social distancing on city property are prohibited and groups of more than 10 are prohibited, it states.

The Dogwood Springs Trail, City Lake trail and park lands will remain open, the press release states. Gazebos will remain open under social distancing guidelines, the press release states.

Community members are asked to follow the National Recreation and Park Associations recommendations on social distancing minimums at bit.ly/2xqE8Im. There are a number of specific recommendations for advising the public to keep safe social distancing when in parks or on trails:

• Follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails -- wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

• Observe at all times CDC's minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like, keep it as you walk, bike or hike.

• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

• Note that trail and park users may find public restrooms closed -- be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.

• Bring water or drinks -- public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used even if operable.

• Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park worker.

General News on 03/25/2020