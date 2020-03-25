"Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem Him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed." Isaiah 53:4-5

As Isaiah prophesied, some 700 years before the birth of Messiah Jesus, He bore and carried in His sinless body the curse of our sins against the LORD God. He bore our griefs and sicknesses. He carried our pains and sorrows.

Yet the people of His day, and especially the religious leaders of Israel, viewed the sufferings and death He endured as the just punishment of God upon Him for His claims to be the promised "Son of man" (Daniel 7:13-14), the Christ, the very Son of God and Savior of the world (cf. Matthew 26:63ff.). And there are, yet today, many who still view His execution as just because of His messianic claims.

But the real reason for His wounding (literally, his piercing) was our transgression of God's holy commandments. We have not kept God's holy and perfect will. We have transgressed in our thoughts, desires, words and deeds. He was bruised and crushed -- even forsaken by God the Father -- upon the cross because He was bearing in His sinless body the just punishment for your sins, my sins and the sins of the whole world (cf. Matthew 27:46).

It is as the old hymn states: "The sinless Son of God must die in sadness; the sinful child of man may live in gladness; man forfeited his life and is acquitted -- God is committed" (Herzliebster Jesu, Johann Heermann, Tr. Catherine Winkworth).

The chastisement -- the punishment -- that we deserved on account of our sins was laid upon Him that we might be pardoned of God and forgiven. Through faith in Jesus and His innocent sufferings and death in our stead, we have forgiveness for all our sins and peace with God our Father. The stripes we deserved were laid upon His back; and because He suffered the punishment we deserved on account of our sins, we who trust in Him are healed and made whole, forgiven and cleansed!

As the Apostle John writes: "The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin ... Jesus Christ the righteous ... is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world" (1 John 1:7; 2:1, 2).

While the world passed by the cross of Jesus, seeing only the judgment of God or that of a cruel Roman empire upon a Jewish rabbi who dared to challenge the existing religious system of the day, Jesus, the very Son of God and promised Messiah and Savior, was suffering and dying to make atonement for the sins of the world. He was paying the price for your sins and mine that we might look to Him in faith and have pardon and peace and live forever with God our Maker!

Jesus, Son of God and Savior of the world, thank You for bearing in Your sinless body the sufferings and death that I truly deserve on account of my sins and transgressions. Grant to me pardon and forgiveness and a place in Your everlasting kingdom. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible.]

Religion on 03/25/2020