Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks on Wednesday as Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith looks on.

11:37 A.M. UPDATE:

The state Department of Health is recommending that travelers coming to Arkansas from any international location or New York self-quarantine for 14 days as the number of coronavirus cases increases worldwide.

The guidance from the department comes after the White House issued the same recommendation earlier this week for travelers leaving New York, which has more than 30,000 known positive cases, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Self-quarantine, Arkansas officials said, means an individual should not leave the home for any reason including going to work or the grocery store. The person should stay in a room away from other household members and should wear a mask and stay six feet from others if access to a common area is necessary.

Visitors should not come to the home, the department said, noting the traveler's hands should be washed and sanitized often.

If a person begins to show symptoms of the illness tied to coronavirus, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, the individual should call a doctor for guidance.

If emergency care is needed, the individual should call 911 and tell dispatchers about the possible covid-19 exposure and subsequent self-quarantine, the department said.

9:54 A.M.: Two new cases reported

The number of positive cases of covid-19 crept up overnight to 310 as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Health.

The department had reported 308 cases Wednesday night.

Two people have died of the illness so far in Arkansas, and 12 have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to speak on the response to the spread of coronavirus at 2:30 p.m.

