March 16

• William Cody Evans, 28, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Todd Allen Harris, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• William Cody Evans, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Shayla Marie Kirk, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Albert Hamilton Jr., 34, arrested in connection with probation violation, failure to appear, criminal contempt.

March 17

• Cleotis Milton, 50, arrested in connection with rape warrant, sexual solicitation of a child warrant.

• Jose Anibal Torres-Burgos, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear warrant arrest, criminal contempt, driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license.

• Daniel Almaraz, 21, cited in connection with warrant service failure to appear x2, DWI, driving on a suspended driver's license, refusal to submit, endangering the welfare of a minor.

• Kenneth Dale Richards Williamson, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Clayton Johnson, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 18

• Sheila Marie Birkes, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jason Carlson, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 19

• Amy E. Shields, 41, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Danny Ray Riley II, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sonja Renee Callie, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Bruce Everett Rodgerson Jr., 41, arrested in connection with parole violation.

March 20

• Jimmy Richard Nichols III, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Megan Elizabeth Ann Herrington, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ryan Trenton Cook, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 21

• Billy Joe Davis, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Betty Marie Barnes, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 22

• Sergio R. Vasquez, 29, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault.

