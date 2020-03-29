City Administrator Phillip Patterson extended city government closures and restrictions in Siloam Springs through April 17, city communications manager Holland Hayden said Friday.

The decision was based on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement that schools will be closed through April 17 and the fact the number of covid-19 cases in Benton County and the state continue to climb, she said in a press release.

"The City of Siloam Springs is working to keep city employees, residents and visitors to Siloam Springs safe during the covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic," she said.

Restrictions and closures include:

• City employee out-of-state, business related travel

• All city sponsored events and meetings open to the public and city permitted events. This includes all events scheduled at the Community Building, Library, or any private event that requires a city permit.

• Closure of the public library

• Closure of the animal shelter

• Closure of the circuit court

• Suspension of recycling services

• Closure the transfer station to the public

• Limiting public access to all city facilities without an appointment

• Cancellation of spring clean up

• Cancellation of the April 14 planning commission meeting.

The April 7 city board meeting has not been cancelled, according to Hayden. However, it is likely that this meeting will take place as a virtual meeting. City staff members are currently working on software that will allow the board members to meet without being in the same room and will allow the public to view/hear the meeting and participate as they normally would.

More information will be forthcoming in the near future, Hayden said.

