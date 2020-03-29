File photo Downtown Crowds fill downtown Siloam Springs during the 2019 Dogwood Festive. The Chamber of Commerce postponed the 2020 Dogwood Festival until May 29, 30 and 31 in response to the coronavirus threat.

Siloam Springs' annual Dogwood Festival is postponed for the first time in recent memory until May 29, 30 and 31 in response to the coronavirus threat.

The festival, which brings thousands of people to downtown Siloam Springs each year, was originally planned for April 24, 25 and 26. The Chamber of Commerce followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government entities in making the decision, according to Arthur Hulbert, Chamber CEO and President.

"We anticipate a very successful festival," he said. "I'm sure a lot of people will be ready to get out there and have some great food and fun."

While scheduling may be a problem for some vendors who have festivals scheduled every weekend, most are very thankful and appreciative for the Siloam Springs Chamber giving them as much notice as possible, Hulbert said. Most vendors have been very receptive to rescheduling although some may have some conflicts.

"The nice thing is we have additional vendors who would like to be part of the festival if openings arise," he said.

There is uncertainty around the future impact of the covid-19 virus and the Chamber will follow CDC guidelines about rescheduling again if necessary, according to Hulbert. There will be a Dogwood Festival one way or another, even if it has to be postponed again, he said.

"We anticipate a great festival this year, irregardless of the date it winds up being," he said, "and we want all of Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas and the region to come together to have (a festival) to remember for years."

General News on 03/29/2020