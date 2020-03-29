Robert Earl Downing

Robert Earl Downing, 74, of Lowell, Ark., died March 22, 2020, at Arkansas Veterans Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1945, in Claremore, Okla., to Joseph and Mary Downing. He grew up in Oaks, Okla., and graduated from Oaks High School.

He was a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He returned from Vietnam and was married to Louanna Russell-Downing until 1993. He was a skilled welder by occupation, and an enthusiastic, self-taught carpenter. He loved woodworking and making beautiful furniture from fallen or abandoned barns and metal scraps he found around Cherokee County.

He is survived by his current wife, Barbara, of Lowell, Ark.; daughter, Jacqueline Downing-Deitz of Edmond, Okla.; son, Robert Gene Downing of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Jimmy Grass of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Hattie Fields of Oaks; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Burial will be at Oaks Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest between his mother and brother.

Dora Calderon Sandoval

Dora Calderon Sandoval, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 24, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Feb. 18, 1952, in El Salvador to Gomercindo Calderon and Florencia Sandoval.

She is survived by her children, Yanira Calderon, Reina Gomez, Carlos Gomez and Jose Gomez; 10 grandchildren; and six siblings, Amelio Calderon, Ana Mirian Calderon, Maria Calderon, Gumercindo Calderon, Salvador Calderon and Adolfo Calderon.

Private graveside services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Janie Ruth Tussinger

Janie Ruth Tussinger, 76, of Rose, Okla., died March 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Benton County, Ark., to Ed and Kate Hayes. She married David Tussinger on May 8, 1965. She raised dogs and loved to garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Carol Reading; and two brothers, Jerald and Bradley Hayes.

She is survived by two sons, Chris Tussinger of Jay, Okla., and Nick Tussinger of Rose; two daughters, Mercy Anglin and husband Timothy of Kansas, Okla., and Rebecca Whorton and husband Jeff of Rose; five grandchildren; a brother, Jim Hayes and wife Shirley of Harrison, Ark.; and a sister, Mary Rosewicz of Cincinnati, Ark.

A private service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Virginia Leigh Walburn

Virginia Leigh Walburn, 82, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 25, 2020, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Plumlee, Ark., to George and Pearl Dodson. She married Tommy Walburn in 1956 and she worked as a restaurant hostess.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pat Buchanan.

She is survived by a son, Rick Walburn of Bella Vista, Ark., and niece Shannon Davis and husband Jeff of Centerton, Ark.

A private graveside service take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

