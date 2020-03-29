Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs closed city park amenities on Wednesday and caution tape was put up around playground equipment. As of press time on Friday, trails and park land areas remained open.
Siloam Springs closed city park amenities on Wednesday but left trails open, according to a press release issued by Holland Hayden, communications director.
Print Headline: Park amenities closed, trails still open
