Governor Hutchinson and Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, give a daily briefing on the Corona Virus alongside on Sunday, March 29, 2020 (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford) - Photo by Stephen Swofford
[Don't see the video above, click here.]
Watch the Governor's daily coronavirus update. It is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.