Many of us are told before starting college that the next years will be a time to grow in the knowledge of skills and understanding of God. It's possible to get through college without gaining skills or understanding of God, but that was not a goal for me. In my desire to not waste this experience, God set up an individual learning program specifically for me that had much to do with my time as a Golden Eagle. Let me share with you how He did this.

As a little background, my college athletic career ended up being different than most athletes would hope or expect. I joined the cross country team expecting to run all four years. What ended up happening was an injury to my back, followed by doctors telling me that I need to stop competition altogether. That's never fun to hear, but it does present a great situation to learn in. So here are some pretty simple, but powerful, lessons that I learned (and continue to learn).

There is a whole lot more to life than what is right in front of us, and it will do us good to at least take a glimpse at what else is out there. This is hard for us as student-athletes because of the time and effort that we are called to put into our sport, in addition to academics and everything else going on. For me, it was all too easy to get caught up in the motion of running and athletics and not give any time to see beyond it. But seeing a little more than what is in front of us can broaden our view of life and that can be incredibly encouraging.

Our identity is not in what sport we play or the career we are chasing. It's in God, and everything else is a gift to learn, to enjoy, to glorify God in. That means running is a gift too, and one that can quickly be taken away as I learned. If my identity is in running, it crushes me if I can't run. Why not place our identity in something that is eternally present and unchanging? If our identity is not in God alone, we need to take time to reconsider where and why our identity is somewhere else.

Don't take things for granted. I was running and training like it was something that I had to do; it wasn't something that I spent time thanking God for. When running was taken away, I realized how much I loved it and how little thanks I was giving for the ability to run. So, that you can go to a school like JBU is remarkable. That you can push yourself to the limit in sports is amazing. That you wake up in the morning with a breath of air, that's a gift in itself too! Remember that every good thing is a gift from God.

Lean into the difficulties life presents. Losing running was one of the hardest things I've ever dealt with because running was ingrained into who I am. So firstly, remember that God has a plan in every situation and it's for our good and His glory. During a not-so-fun situation, it's all too easy to turn away and not dwell on it. But when you think about it, it doesn't make sense to do that. By leaning in you learn of God's greatness and you learn to work through and consider tough stuff, whether it's a good tough or a bad tough.

I am incredibly grateful for these things that I have been able to learn and that I could be a Golden Eagle during it. I am also thankful that, as of last fall, doctors found the real problem in my back, and, as a result, I can start to run a little again.

-- Elliott Pearson will graduate this spring, majoring in graphic design. He will begin looking to continue his education in furniture design. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sports on 05/03/2020