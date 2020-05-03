Sign in
Arrests and Citations

April 20

• Brandon Tryston Mitchell, 36 arrested in connection with parole violation, fleeing.

• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with aggravated assault, possession of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jamie Lee Adams, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence.

• James Nathaniel Pruitt, 23, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Christopher Wayne Bush, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear (shoplifting).

• Tiffany Amber Norris, 22, arrested in connection with public intoxication - city ordinance violation, disorderly conduct.

April 22

• Zoua Her, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carlos Alvarado, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 24

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 25

• Derrick Shane Comstock, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

April 26

• Chadlan McKinley Dorsey, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering - third degree, resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest, criminal mischief in the second degree, interference with emergency communications - second degree.

• Brett Alan Beaudry, 38, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Primo Sannicolas Agbehi, 19, arrested in connection for failure to appear.

• Jeremiah Eugene Mills, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

General News on 05/03/2020

Print Headline: Arrests and Citations

