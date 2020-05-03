Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday DaySpring artist Shelby Thompson works on sidewalk chalk art at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon. DaySpring artists drew encouraging artwork and messages for hospital employees.

DaySpring artists put their creative skills to work on Thursday afternoon to encourage Siloam Springs Regional Hospital employees.

The company sponsored a group of 14 artists who created 22 unique chalk art messages on the walkways leading up to the hospital, according to creative director Jon Huckeby, who led the group.

"We just want to bless front-line workers," he said, noting that health care workers are truly on the front lines in the fight against the covid-19 virus.

Seeing the pictures brought joy to the hospital staff, according to Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer at SSRH.

"The artwork is so beautiful," she said. "I can't tell you how many staff members went out to take pictures of it. They were talking about it and were so appreciative of the support. It makes their job worthwhile knowing their community supports them during this hard time."

Words and pictures are what DaySpring does best, said James Barnett, company president.

"Our products have words that have life-giving messages of joy, hope and encouragement; pictures that inspire and evoke emotion," Barnett said. "We want to create chalk art at the hospital to show our appreciation for the health care professionals who are working so hard during this time of crisis."

While social distancing is required, a greeting card or written message is the safest way to hug someone, he said.

"It's awesome to see how DaySpring and our community is coming together during this challenging time by using their talents, time and resources to show love and support for our health care workers who are putting their lives on the line daily," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

