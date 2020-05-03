The city will host an in-person board of directors meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at city hall, according to an announcement posted Friday on the city's website.

The post, issued on Friday states social distancing measures will be in place for board, staff and members of the public. Additionally, a limited number of people will be allowed into the board room and the city is requesting all public attendees to wear masks during the meeting and while waiting to enter the meeting, the post states.

Anyone who does not wish to attend, but still make comments for the record may email [email protected], or [email protected], the post states.

Additionally, the meeting may be viewed on Cox Channel 245 or through the city's website https://www.siloamsprings.com/512/4797/Watch-Board-Meetings, the post states.

During the meeting, the city board of directors will consider a grant application and grant offer to help fund Siloam Springs Municipal Airport (Smith Field), according to a staff report prepared by Don Clark, community development director, on April 28.

The grant will be for $30,000 and administered under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the staff report states.

The funds may be used for general expenses like payroll; contractual services like mowing or janitorial; utilities; purchasing such as fuel, parts and supplies; payment of a debt service; etc., the staff report states.

The grant will be issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the staff report states. Once the board approves the grant application the city will receive a digital grant offer form for the mayor or city attorney to sign, the staff report states. After the grant offer is executed the FAA will provide funds to the city in an account officials can draw from, the staff report states.

"The grant assurances will be the same as those we adhere to for our FAA development grants," Clark said.

The grant will not require a local match and will close when all the funds have been drawn, the staff report states.

The CARES Act issued this grant for several Arkansas airports to mitigate the loss of revenue caused by covid-19. Other airports in Northwest Arkansas eligible for the grant are Bentonville Municipal Airport; Drake Field in Fayetteville; Northwest Arkansas National Airport; and Rogers Executive Airport.

Other business to be discussed and voted on include:

• Approval of a cost-sharing landowner agreement contract with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership for stream mitigation on Sager Creek at Sager Creek Golf Course in 2021. The agreement will not exceed $110,000.

• Placing Ordinance 20-08, regarding Drive-Through lanes on its third reading, and voting to approve the ordinance.

The board will also hear staff reports on the following items:

• March Financials.

• First Quarter 2020 board goals update.

• Outdoor dining for downtown restaurants.

• Submitting the Main Street Re-Design Project to voters.

