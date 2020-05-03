Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Mike Wilmon (left), Paul Dilbeck and Neil Erter with La-Z-Boy unload boxes of masks Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. La-Z-Boy, who operates a plant in Siloam Springs, donated 10,000 masks to Northwest Health that will be used at all five of the system's hospitals in Northwest Arkansas as well as their covid-19 testing centers.

La-Z-Boy donated 10,000 face masks to local health care providers during a ceremony at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) on Wednesday.

The cloth masks were given to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and will be used there and distributed to the four other hospitals in the Northwest Health System network as well as Community Clinic, according to a press release from the hospital. They were made by the La-Z-Boy plant in Saltillo, Mexico, then shipped to La-Z-Boy's U.S. plants for distribution to employees and their respective communities, according to Daren Davison, La-Z-Boy regional general manager.

Of the 10,000 masks, 500 will be going to Community Clinic in Siloam Springs, the press release states. Community Clinic expressed a need and Davison and Adam Bracks, CEO of SSRH, were happy to help, the press release states.

The four other hospitals in the Northwest Health System network are Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital; Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville; Northwest Medical Center-Springdale; and Willow Creek Women's Hospital, the press release states.

The event took place at 9 a.m. in front of the main entrance of the hospital and was attended by key team members of La-Z-Boy and Northwest Health Systems, including Davison; Bracks; Denten Park, market CEO of Northwest Health; and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87).

"Local businesses and our community members have been so kind in showing their support for their local hospitals and especially the team members working there," Park said.

As the covid-19 virus began spreading in the area, Davison, who is also on the board of trustees for SSRH, spoke with Bracks about how La-Z-Boy could help, the press release states. Davison mentioned La-Z-Boy was producing face masks and asked if the hospital wanted to request any, the press release states.

"It's a true blessing to be able to get to do stuff like this for a local community ... and we're proud to continue to do that for the heroes at the front line," Davison said.

The hospital resumed elective surgeries on Monday, according to Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer for the hospital. Wleklinski said the hospital needs to be prepared if there is an upcoming surge of covid-19 patients. The cloth masks will increase access to masks for staff members who do not interact with patients directly, Wleklinski said.

"We can't thank La-Z-Boy enough for this generous donation," Wleklinski said.

Lundstrum -- who has served as a voice of health care in Northwest Arkansas, according to Bracks -- said she was proud of Siloam Springs, the hospital and La-Z-Boy.

"They just hung in there and got it done," Lundstrum said.

