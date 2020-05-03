Photo submitted Siloam Springs cheerleader Katie Mesko has joined the cheerleading squad at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro beginning this fall.

Siloam Springs senior Katie Mesko recently signed a letter of intent to join the cheerleading squad at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Mesko was a sideline and competitive cheerleader for SSHS, and she also participated in All-Star Cheer as well.

She also played softball and had just begun playing her senior season this spring when the covid-19 pandemic ended the season after just two games.

Mesko obtained her registered medical assistant certification, phlebotomy certification and her American Heart Associaton Basic Life Support and CPR certifications during her senior year of high school.

She also was a member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and a student athletic trainer.

Mesko looks to go into the medical field while at Arkansas State.

Sports on 05/03/2020