Daily curbside meals. Call in advance. Pick-up between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
May 4 -- May 8
Monday -- Chicken fajita w/onion and green peppers, Spanish rice, beans, fruit
Tuesday -- Beef pepper steak, garlic mashed potatoes, Capri veggies, roll, strawberries
Wednesday -- Fried chicken breast, French fries, mixed veggies, roll, fresh baked cookie
Thursday -- Stuffed cabbage w/beef, fluffy rice, green beans, cupcake
Friday -- Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, biscuit, banana pudding w/wafers
May 11 -- May 15
Monday -- Cheeseburger/bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, sweet potato fries, ice-cream
Tuesday -- Lemon garlic chicken, au gratin potatoes, seasoned carrots, fruit
Wednesday -- Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and beef gravy, veggies, cake
Thursday -- Chicken Alfredo, Italian green beans, mixed green salad, garlic toast
Friday -- Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit
May 18 -- May 22
Monday -- Broccoli cheese soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit
Tuesday -- Chipotle chicken, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, ice-cream
Wednesday -- Barbecue beef on bun, baked beans, potato salad, fruit
Thursday -- Chicken and rice casserole, sweet corn, roll, orange zephyr whip
Friday -- Smothered pork chop, parslied noodles, cornbread, broccoli
May 25 -- May 29
Monday -- CLOSED MEMORIAL DAY
Tuesday -- Philly chicken sandwich, calico corn salad, French fries, banana pudding
Wednesday -- Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes w/onion and gravy, peas and pimento, roll
Thursday -- Chicken and cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, fruit
Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad/ranch dressing, fruit
-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court.General News on 05/03/2020
Print Headline: Senior Center Menu