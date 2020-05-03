Daily curbside meals. Call in advance. Pick-up between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

May 4 -- May 8

Monday -- Chicken fajita w/onion and green peppers, Spanish rice, beans, fruit

Tuesday -- Beef pepper steak, garlic mashed potatoes, Capri veggies, roll, strawberries

Wednesday -- Fried chicken breast, French fries, mixed veggies, roll, fresh baked cookie

Thursday -- Stuffed cabbage w/beef, fluffy rice, green beans, cupcake

Friday -- Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, biscuit, banana pudding w/wafers

May 11 -- May 15

Monday -- Cheeseburger/bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, sweet potato fries, ice-cream

Tuesday -- Lemon garlic chicken, au gratin potatoes, seasoned carrots, fruit

Wednesday -- Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and beef gravy, veggies, cake

Thursday -- Chicken Alfredo, Italian green beans, mixed green salad, garlic toast

Friday -- Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit

May 18 -- May 22

Monday -- Broccoli cheese soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit

Tuesday -- Chipotle chicken, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, ice-cream

Wednesday -- Barbecue beef on bun, baked beans, potato salad, fruit

Thursday -- Chicken and rice casserole, sweet corn, roll, orange zephyr whip

Friday -- Smothered pork chop, parslied noodles, cornbread, broccoli

May 25 -- May 29

Monday -- CLOSED MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday -- Philly chicken sandwich, calico corn salad, French fries, banana pudding

Wednesday -- Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes w/onion and gravy, peas and pimento, roll

Thursday -- Chicken and cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, fruit

Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad/ranch dressing, fruit

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court.

