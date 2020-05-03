Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Senior Center Menu Today at 5:00 a.m.

Daily curbside meals. Call in advance. Pick-up between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

May 4 -- May 8

Monday -- Chicken fajita w/onion and green peppers, Spanish rice, beans, fruit

Tuesday -- Beef pepper steak, garlic mashed potatoes, Capri veggies, roll, strawberries

Wednesday -- Fried chicken breast, French fries, mixed veggies, roll, fresh baked cookie

Thursday -- Stuffed cabbage w/beef, fluffy rice, green beans, cupcake

Friday -- Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, biscuit, banana pudding w/wafers

May 11 -- May 15

Monday -- Cheeseburger/bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, sweet potato fries, ice-cream

Tuesday -- Lemon garlic chicken, au gratin potatoes, seasoned carrots, fruit

Wednesday -- Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and beef gravy, veggies, cake

Thursday -- Chicken Alfredo, Italian green beans, mixed green salad, garlic toast

Friday -- Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit

May 18 -- May 22

Monday -- Broccoli cheese soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit

Tuesday -- Chipotle chicken, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, ice-cream

Wednesday -- Barbecue beef on bun, baked beans, potato salad, fruit

Thursday -- Chicken and rice casserole, sweet corn, roll, orange zephyr whip

Friday -- Smothered pork chop, parslied noodles, cornbread, broccoli

May 25 -- May 29

Monday -- CLOSED MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday -- Philly chicken sandwich, calico corn salad, French fries, banana pudding

Wednesday -- Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes w/onion and gravy, peas and pimento, roll

Thursday -- Chicken and cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, fruit

Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad/ranch dressing, fruit

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court.

General News on 05/03/2020

Print Headline: Senior Center Menu

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT