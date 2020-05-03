File photo A graduate poses with friends and family after the Siloam Springs High School graduation ceremony in 2019. This year's ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, in Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs High School has set Friday, July 17, as the tentative date for the 2020 graduation ceremony.

Commencement will take place at 8 p.m. in Panther Stadium, Principal Rob Lindley and Assistant Principal Ross White announced Friday. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18 in the Panther Activity Center, the announcement states.

The graduation ceremony will be a limited attendance event and more information will be shared regarding attendance numbers when the state releases guidelines for graduations, it states.

Lindley said the school wanted to get the information out so that community members have time to plan for the event, but he noted plans may or may not change, depending on the governor's decisions. School administrators want to have a traditional graduation ceremony if at all possible, but if the state makes changes, then the school will adjust to a virtual graduation, he said.

"The promise is we will have some graduation whether it be traditional or virtual," Lindley said.

On April 25, Johnny Key, state education secretary, asked Arkansas public schools not to plan traditional graduation ceremonies until at least July 1, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Schools were allowed to begin submitting proposals last week for nontraditional celebrations to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for approval, he said.

The high school is planning a curbside drop-off and pickup for seniors on May 6 so that students can pick up their caps and gowns, yearbooks and graduation cords, and drop-off their school-issued Chromebooks, uniforms, and library and text books, according to Friday's announcement. Parents and seniors will be asked to stay in the car at all times during the event, it states.

Project Graduation will have a balloon arch for seniors to drive through with a photographer, the announcement states.

Additional information and updates are available on the school website, siloamschools.com, and social media sites.

