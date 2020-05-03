WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A resolution passed by West Siloam Springs' board of trustees during their April 21 meeting will help public safety officials access covid-19 patient information.

The resolution, recommended by Jot Hartley, attorney for the city and municipal authority of West Siloam Springs, will allow public safety officials to request and obtain covid-19 patient information from the county health department. The resolution will require the town to set up a list of authorized persons who can request the information, according to Hartley.

"It's for your staff's protection," Hartley said.

Hartley said the resolution will mainly protect Police Chief Larry Barnett. Hartley recommended passing a general resolution adopting the policies from the Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) and said he would draw up a formal resolution geared towards West Siloam Springs for the next meeting.

OML's Deputy General Counsel Daniel McClure was contacted concerning the organization's policies concerning covid-19 and public safety officials, but no reply was received.

Hartley also suggested the resolution should be applicable for both Adair and Delaware Counties since West Siloam Springs sits in both counties.

Sam Byers, board trustee, asked about possible Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) violations. Hartley responded by saying due to HIPPA, the health departments are requesting that formal board action be taken to set up permission authorizing the chief of police to access that information if needed.

The board also discussed the nonpayment of a monthly stipend by the Cherokee Nation for the city's fire and ambulance services, according to Kris Kirk, certified public accountant for West Siloam Springs.

The Cherokee Nation pays $17,000 a month to West Siloam Springs, Kirk said. That money is split two ways: $5,000 goes to the city's general fund and $12,000 goes to EMS, Kirk said. This stipend is a part of the contract between the Cherokee Nation and West Siloam Springs to receive water and sewer services from the city, according to the contract.

At the time of the April 21 meeting, Kirk said the Cherokee Nation had not paid the $17,000 stipend since December. During that meeting, Keith Morgan, director of public works, said he spoke to the Cherokee Nation and was told the contract had expired.

During the meeting, Elaine Carr, mayor and chairman of the city's municipal authority, said she believed the matter was a misunderstanding due to having too many people working on the issue.

West Siloam Springs received the payments from the tribe this week, Carr said in a phone interview on April 30.

The Cherokee Nation has been purchasing water and sewer services from West Siloam Springs since May of 2008, Hartley said. The contract states the Cherokee Nation used to purchase these services from Siloam Springs until the tribe began renovating the casino.

As part of the renovations, the Cherokee Nation installed improvements to their water and sewer system, the contract states. The water and sewer connections made by the Cherokee Nation led to Siloam Springs serving a notice of intent to assess significant impact fees to the West Siloam Springs systems.

In lieu of payment of the fees, Siloam Springs terminated its water and wastewater contracts at the time with West Siloam Springs and entered into a joint interest agreement with West Siloam Springs and the Cherokee Nation, the contract states.

The Cherokee Nation did not respond to requests for comment.

Other actions taken by the board of trustees and municipal authority included:

• Approval of March financial reports

• Approval of municipal authority March financial reports

• Approval of a new bank account for Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust grant funds for Cedar Park

• Approval of purchase orders No. 33500 through 33580 for March in the amount of $134,483 by the board of trustees

• Approval of purchase orders No. 11500 through 11541 for the amount of $76,492 by the municipal authority.

General News on 05/03/2020