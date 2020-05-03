The Thaden School is expected to start volleyball next month, and it will be Staci Williamson that will lead the Lady Barnstormers in their inaugural season.

The newest Bentonville school hired Williamson, a former player at Siloam Springs and John Brown, who has spent the last two seasons at Huntsville.

"I hadn't heard of the Thaden School opening until about two weeks prior to me being hired," Williamson said. "I saw the new facilities and received some good information from some people, and it sounds like the school has a lot of potential."

Williamson said the Thaden School expects to field varsity and junior high teams next fall, and she will add a junior varsity team if there is enough interest. The Lady Barnstormers are expected to compete in the nine-team 2A-West Conference.

"I think it will be exciting because I will get to put in my ideas and experiences to a new program," Williamson said. "I know it will take time to build a program, but I like the idea of building my own thing and building traditions there."

Williamson was a three-year starter and All-Conference player at Siloam Springs, helping the Lady Panthers extend their string of six straight state championships.

Williamson also was the MVP of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in the summer of 2010.

Williamson went on to play four years at John Brown University.

