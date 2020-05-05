Siloam Springs Intermediate School will join students around the nation for the open National Field Day on May 8, according to Chuck Jones, physical education teacher at SSIS.

This free event is for all family members to enjoy -- indoors or out. By registering, families will receive information on the field day along with resources to practice field day events.

"Any child can register and participate," Jones said. "It is a good alternative to Field Day for all kids."

For more information visit openphysed.org/nationalfieldday.

Sports on 05/05/2020