Rebecca, our daughter in Texas, has what I call a zoo. She and her husband Timothy have: one cat (Lilly), a fish (Shimmer), a hedgehog (Jenny), a hamster (Cinnamon), 2 parakeets (Greeny-grass and Snowy), four adult rabbits (Amber, Twinkle, Crystal, and Honey), five baby bunnies (Saffron, Clove, Rosemary, Vanilla, and Sage), two adult snails with seven babies (no names for the slimies).

Oh, I almost forgot the six children: Hannah (my Kitten), Kayla (my Lamb), Serena (my Bunny), Joshua (my Puppy), Karen (my Fawn) and Savanna (my Dove). They range from 12-years-old down to 11 months, and all but Savanna help tend the livestock.

Those of you who are an only child, or are married but have only one child, or perhaps have no children, may not understand the flurry of activity that exists in a large family -- especially a family with several or many pets.

My wife is the oldest in a family of five kids, and I'm the third born in a family of 10 kids. We understand the tornadic activity that is a part of life. Peace and quiet exists when all kids are in school with all animals taken care of, and at night when everyone is sound asleep -- and no one is snoring. But during the day, there is usually a constant hub-bub of noise reverberating from somewhere in the house.

Well, this morning, Rebecca sent us two pictures inside the big room in their house. Lilly (the cat) was sprawled across the chair, on her back, with her head hanging over the edge, sound asleep. That, in itself, wouldn't be surprising, because cats do that sometimes. But the surprising fact is: Lilly was sleeping in the midst of the cacophony that was taking place with all six kids participating in everyday life! How could she do that?

The answer is short and sweet: Lilly was totally contented, totally relaxed, and felt totally safe. I call that a Touch of Heaven.

Let's change scenes now. In all the hub-bub going on in the world, especially related to the covid-19, can I relax as Lilly did? Even on her back with her head hanging over the edge of the chair?

That answer is, also, short and sweet: Yes, I can.

Before I proceed, I'll quickly admit that my body may not be immune to the virus. But can I relax in the middle of a pandemic that some people think is the worst thing that ever hit our nation? Yes. Why?

Because of my relationship with Jesus, I'm emotionally contented, spiritually relaxed, and I feel totally safe. I call that a Touch of Heaven. This world is not my final home, and I'll leave this life sometime anyway. The song says it very clearly: This world is not my home, I'm just a passing through. My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue. The angels beckon me from heaven's open door, and I can't feel at home in this world anymore.

Will I catch the virus? I hope not. Although my relationship with the Lord doesn't guarantee that I won't get it, I'm still not afraid of it. Why not? My life is in God's hands.

I've survived other flus, and I would probably survive this one, too. However, if I did catch covid-19, the worst it could do is give me a one-way ticket to my heavenly Father. What's so bad about that?

Yes, my family would miss me, and the Herald-Leader would get someone else to write for them. But I would be in heaven. A little bit of heaven now, and all of heaven later. And think about this: when the Lord calls me home, I'll never get sick again as long as eternity lasts ... which is a very long time! Please read and meditate on Romans 8:28 and 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. And apply the truth to your life.

Let me add this note of warning: If any of you out there are not living for the Lord Jesus Christ, I strongly urge you to turn to the Lord. Your body may not be immune from the virus, either, and you will go somewhere after you die. Jesus loves you and died for you, just as He did for me, and He wants you to join His family. Choose to live for Christ now; your options are over after you die.

Well, it's coffee-time. I'll chat with you again next week.

Religion on 05/06/2020