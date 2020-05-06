WEST SILOAM SPRINGS Okla -- A new assisted living center is coming to West Siloam Springs next year, according to Reggie Herring, manager and operator of the future West Siloam Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The new facility will have 57 units with 75 beds, Herring said. Construction will take a year, Herring said. She estimated the facility, located at 423 S. U.S. Hwy. 59, Watts, OK 74964, should be ready to open in the summer of 2021.

The facility will bring approximately 50 jobs to the area, Herring said. The site was chosen because there was nothing available in West Siloam Springs for seniors who require assistance, but do not need to be in a nursing home setting, Herring said.

The company has not applied for any permits yet and have yet to submit plans to West Siloam Springs, according to Waylon Chandler, code enforcement officer for West Siloam Springs.

"After they get it engineered they'll come in and get a building permit," Chandler said.

Herring said she also chose West Siloam Springs because of relaxed laws regarding where a senior is allowed to live based upon their needed level of care. Arkansas regulations require a resident to move to a nursing home if their level of care becomes too advanced, Herring said.

In Oklahoma residents are able to stay where they are because the state has an "Age in Place" law, Herring said. This law makes provisions to allow residents to remain in their homes or assisted living centers even if their ailments become more severe as they age, Herring said.

Seniors in Arkansas who do not want to transition to a full nursing home if they get worse as they age will be able to head across the state line to West Siloam's assisted living center, Herring said.

"It is something that is not offered there that will benefit both sides of the border," Herring said.

Herring said her family has run assisted living facilities since the early 1990s. Herring does not own any facilities in Siloam Springs or Northwest Arkansas and her nearest facility to Siloam Springs is Grandwood Assisted Living in Grove, Okla, she said.

Herring said she primarily operates assisted living facilities in rural areas.

"We construct facilities that are not too ostentatious," Herring said. "But offer a home-like environment."

