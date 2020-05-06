Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is finding creative ways to make sure members stay engaged, according to Chris Shimer, CEO for the club.

The club's sites in Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur and Gravette closed on March 16 due to the covid-19 outbreak, Shimer said. The closings have impacted not only the kids and staff, but also the community, Shimer said.

"It eliminated our capacity to have our club open," Shimer said. "We can't have our sites and school sites open in Western Benton County."

Out-of-the-box thinking

Shimer and his staff have looked for alternative methods to engage kids. The club has connected with its members by having virtual programs and online events. So far the club had hosted story time and stem projects, as well as a riddle of the day by Stephen Johnston, director of operations.

One of the unique projects the club has done is writing letters to club members and encouraging them to write back. Shimer said this has had some success.

"We're trying to think outside of the box and do activities for kids since our doors are not open for kids," Shimer said.

Presently, Shimer and the staff are getting ready to send out birthday cards for May. Of course, none of this has taken the place of face-to-face interaction, he said.

Struggling community

Shimer said he feels the community is struggling with the club being closed. For parents, and in particular single parents, it makes it difficult to go back to work because they have no babysitters, he said. For the kids it is a struggle because there is no social interaction, Shimer said.

"There are many cases involving depression because they can't interact with people," Shimer said.

For now, virtual connections are all the club has to work with, Shimer said. He believes the club should be opening when the state enters the second phase of the governor's plan to reopen. Shimer said he is part of a nationwide task force with other Boys & Girls Club directors that is working on safety and finance for when the clubs are allowed to reopen.

Summer program

Another project the club is working on is the annual summer program, Shimer said. There are two phases, he said. Phase one is virtual summer camp programming.

"If we can't open up," Shimer said, "We want to have a virtual summer camp program."

The second phase will be opening the club for an in-person program, but there are variables to consider, Shimer said.

This will involve safety measures such as taking the temperature of club members and staff at the beginning of the day, figuring out how many people can be in the building at one time and having programs that comply with social distancing guidelines, Shimer said.

The club recently purchased infrared thermometers to test kids and staff, plus is also looking into the possibility of having a nurse at the club for a couple of hours a day, Shimer said.

Shimer is focusing on whatever will protect, kids, staff and volunteers, he said. Johnston is monitoring what the Arkansas Department of Health is putting out and Shimer is also seeking advice from city officials and school officials.

"We know families are needing this kind of service," Shimer said. "But, we want to make sure we get input from all sources so what we do is in the best interest of our community."

General News on 05/06/2020