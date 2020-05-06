Sign in
Encouraging messages for front line workers by Staff Reports | May 6, 2020 at 5:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jon Huckeby/Special to the Herald-Leader DaySpring artist Jessica Wei writes a message in sidewalk chalk outside SSRH on Thursday.

The sidewalks leading up to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital were covered in encouraging messages after DaySpring artists visited on Thursday.

The company sponsored a group of 14 artists who created 22 unique chalk art messages to encourage hospital employees who are working on the front line in the fight against the covid-19 virus, according to creative director Jon Huckeby.

Seeing the pictures brought joy to the hospital staff, according to Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer at SSRH.

"The artwork is so beautiful," she said. "I can't tell you how many staff members went out to take pictures of it. They were talking about it and were so appreciative of the support. It makes their job worthwhile knowing their community supports them during this hard time.

General News on 05/06/2020

Print Headline: Encouraging messages for front line workers

