The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four more covid-19 deaths in Delaware County, Okla., last week for a total of 13 deaths as of Tuesday.

The number of deaths in Adair County, Okla., remained at three as of Tuesday at press time, according to the department of health website, coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Overall, the state reported 4,044 cumulative cases, with 238 deaths and 2,682 patients recovered as of Tuesday, the website stated.

Delaware County had 91 cumulative cases, with 71 patients reported recovered, and was ninth out of Oklahoma's 77 counties for the number of cases and sixth for the number of deaths, according to department of health data. Tulsa County, which includes the city of Tulsa, was ranked number one for deaths with 34 deaths and 639 cases, and Oklahoma County, which includes Oklahoma City, was ranked number two with 33 deaths and 841 cases, the website stated.

In Delaware County, Grove, Okla., had 72 cumulative cases, 13 deaths and 54 recovered cases; Jay, Okla., had eight cases that have all recovered; Colcord, Okla., had one case, which is recovered; and Oaks, Okla., had one case, the website stated.

Adair County had 65 cases as of Friday with 40 patients recovered, and was 16th out of the states 77 counties for the number of cases and tied for 18th in the state for the number of deaths with Canadian and Sequoyah Counties, according to department of health data.

In Adair County, Stilwell, Okla, had 44 cumulative cases, three deaths and 29 recovered cases; Watts, Okla., had one case, which has recovered; and Westville, Okla., had 18 cumulative cases and 10 recovered cases, the website stated.

Delaware County had an estimated population of 43,009 and Adair County had an estimated population of 22,194 as of July 1, according to the U.S. Census website, census.gov. In comparison, Benton County had a population of 279,141 and had a cumulitive total of 106 cases with no deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

General News on 05/06/2020