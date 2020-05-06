I started covering Siloam Springs volleyball on a full-time basis in the fall of 2010 -- right on the tail end of the Lady Panthers' historic run.

At the time, the Lady Panthers were six-time defending state champions and I don't think anybody around here doubted they were going to win some more for the foreseeable future.

Before that, I had covered some Siloam Springs volleyball while working at the Benton County Daily Record and even at the Jonesboro Sun.

In the fall of 2005, the Class AAAA state volleyball tournament was held in Wynne -- one of our many schools in The Sun's coverage area -- and Siloam Springs blew through that state tournament to win its second straight state title. Remember back in those days, the state championship sites were held at the site of the tournament? I wasn't on scene at Wynne that day because I was over at Valley View covering another state title showdown between Valley View and Westside.

In the summer of 2006, my family and I moved to Bentonville, and a few weeks later, after the start of volleyball season, I made my first trip over to Siloam Springs for a volleyball match.

It was late August in the Panther Pit (the current PE gym at Siloam Springs Middle School), and if memory serves, it was hot -- really hot -- and loud.

The defending two-time state champion Lady Panthers -- led by stars Jessie Wade and Sarah Allison -- were as tough a group as any the school has ever produced, but they went down 3-2 that night to Bentonville in what was a great match in a super fun environment.

I also have fond memories of covering the 2007 Class 5A state tournament at the Panther Pit in Siloam Springs as the Lady Panthers barnstormed their way to yet another title.

The 2009 tournament was in Siloam Springs as well, but I was covering the Class 7A state tournament in Van Buren that week. An argument can be made the 2009 team, led by Gatorade Player of the Year Hannah Allison, who went on to help Texas win the national championship, may have been one of the best ever with a final record of 36-3.

Which brings us to when this column truly begins. My first day on staff of the Herald-Leader and solely on the Siloam Springs beat was Monday, Nov. 2, 2009, and my first official season covering the Lady Panthers was 2010.

Here are some of my lasting memories of 10 years of Lady Panthers volleyball.

2010 -- a team to remember

The 2010 Lady Panthers were unsuccessful in their bid to win a seventh straight state championship as the Lady Panthers were upset by Nettleton 3-1 in the state finals at Tiger Arena in Bentonville.

I've written before that there have been some tough days in nearly 20 years as a sportswriter, and that afternoon ranks up there among the toughest.

But the end result should not be how the 2010 team is remembered. What I'll remember about the team is how many outstanding volleyball players it had on the roster, and several of them were multi-sport athletes, who would go on to play in college.

You had Lizzy Briones, a four-year starter who could jump out of the gym and had as devastating a kill shot as any player I've ever seen. There was Allie Wade, Laken Grigg and Sarah Lowry, who would all sign letters of intent to play college basketball. There was future college volleyball player Makenzie Sharp, future college basketball player Lindsey Larkin and defensive standouts Lexi Anglin and Caley Cox. Ashley Avery was a freshman on that team as well and would go on to start four years at SSHS. It was a stacked roster.

"We have a lot of faith in our team," said senior Allie Wade in 2010. "We don't really think about what losing would be like because we don't know what that feels like. When I look over on the court, I see my teammates and I know we have it. I know I'm going to give my all and she's going to give her all. Coach Cheek does a lot of work in trying to get us to be more of a family. I think that helps us. We can trust each other."

After an 0-2 start, that team finished 30-9 and 12-0 in the 5A-West Conference, including sweeping Greenwood twice. They went back down to Wynne for the Class 5A state tournament and beat host Wynne on its home floor in front of a rowdy crowd to advance to the state finals -- no easy task.

It was a team that was poised to win another championship. Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, it didn't happen.

Rose Cheek's final years

One of the great pleasures of covering Siloam Springs volleyball the last 10 years was getting to chronicle the last part of Rose Cheek's coaching career, which included the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 volleyball seasons.

The omission is 2013, which Cheek missed in its entirely, as she was recovering from cancer, and Joellen Wright stepped in as head coach. More on that a bit later.

Rose is as fiery and competitive of a person and coach as I've ever been around, and it's contagious. A great motivator and a hall of fame coach, she is one of the best to ever be on the sideline for volleyball in the state of Arkansas.

Her final seasons at SSHS didn't produce another state title, but there were plenty of memorable moments.

The 2011 season was an interesting season for the Lady Panthers for a number of reasons, but I'll remember it as the year the Panther Activity Center opened at newly-built Siloam Springs High School.

But before the PAC opened its doors, the Lady Panthers had to play in the auxillary gym, affectionately known as the Panther Den.

Much like the Panther Pit at old Siloam Springs High School, the Den was loud and exciting, and the Lady Panthers rallied for a fun victory against Rogers inside the Den early in that 2011 season.

Volleyball matches moved into the PAC later in the fall of 2011, and the Class 5A state tournament was held in the arena. The Lady Panthers were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

I'll always remember 2012 as the season where the Lady Panthers came alive thanks to a great motivation from Cheek.

Competing in the rugged 7A/6A-West Conference, the Lady Panthers were 3-6 in conference play heading into the season's final stretch. At that point she made a deal that if the team turned things around, she would let the girls do her makeup and hair.

"They have always wanted to see me without my hair and makeup done," Cheek said at the time. "I said that ain't ever going to happen. The garbage man doesn't see it. My boyfriend doesn't see it. I don't go to the river without my paint on. I'm a lot like Dolly Parton. I've got that mindset."

Sure enough the Lady Panthers caught fire and closed the season with five straight conference wins. The Lady Panthers gave Rose her makeover just days after their final conference win and we published the final result in the paper. Hey, whatever it takes to motivate right?

That 2012 team wound up losing in the quarterfinals, as would Cheek's teams in 2014, 2015 and 2016. There were some exciting wins and disappointing losses in the stretch, but right up to the end Cheek believed Siloam Springs volleyball was right on the cusp of competing for another title.

The Wright Stuff

The 2013 season stands out and not just because Siloam Springs went 22-10-2 overall and 11-3 in the 7A/6A-West Conference, but because of the fact that they were missing Rose Cheek.

Assistant coach Joellen Wright took over as acting head coach for the 2013 season and along with the help of Jessie Wade Merrill, guided the Lady Panthers to a second place finish in the conference.

Included in that stretch were two sweeps of Fayetteville, who the year before had embarrassed Siloam Springs with a 25-2 win in a game at Fayetteville.

When Fayetteville came to Siloam Springs in 2013, it was Crush Cancer night in honor of Rose Cheek, and the Lady Panthers responded by sweeping the Lady Bulldogs.

"We fought and scrapped, and we weren't going to let the ball drop," Wright said that night. "It was Coach Cheek's night, and that's her theme is fighting. We did that on the court."

The 2013 season ended in disappointment as the Lady Panthers lost in the 6A quarterfinals to Russellville, but the accomplishments of that group are not at all forgotten.

Wright wound up being NWA Media's Coach of the Year, a well deserved honor for sure.

When Cheek retired in 2016, Wright was the obvious choice as her successor, and that's just what happened in January of 2017 when she was named head coach.

In 2017, the Lady Panthers started off 1-9 overall but finished strong with a 16-7 mark.

In one of the more inspirational performances I've ever seen, the Lady Panthers ended their streak of getting eliminated in the state quarterfinals by rallying from 2-0 down to upset Marion 3-2 in the 2017 state quarterfinals.

"Your true character comes out when you're faced with adversity," Wright said. "We leaned on each other, and they refused to give up."

Siloam Springs would lose to host Greenwood in the semifinals and then would be defeated by host Jonesboro in the 2018 state semifinals.

Shay, Chloe and Ellie

The 2015 volleyball season was forgettable on a lot of levels.

The Lady Panthers went 9-25 overall and 3-11 in a tough 7A/6A-Central Conference. It was tough, as most nights the Lady Panthers took it on the chin.

But there were signs all around that the next wave of great Siloam Springs volleyball players were coming through.

On that team was sophomore Shaylon Sharp and freshmen Chloe Price and Ellie Lampton, who all started that entire year and all played together the next two years.

These three Lady Panthers were as good as any of Cheek's players to roll through in the 2000s, and all three wound up playing college volleyball.

Sharp and Lampton could hammer the ball as good as any I've seen, and Price was as dynamic a setter for the Lady Panthers since Hannah Allison.

Sharp tore her ACL before the start of her senior season but went through an intense rehab and made it back midway through the 2017 season. She was a big rallying point for the Lady Panthers in their 2017 upset of Marion in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Price and Lampton, meanwhile, were the key pieces for the Lady Panthers team in 2018.

All three wound up playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball matches in Conway in the summer of 2018 and 2019.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.

