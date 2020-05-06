Sign in
JBU nursing faculty conduct drive-thru celebration for graduates n Graduation has been postponed until fall but an online celebration is planned for May 9. by Staff Reports | May 6, 2020 at 5:23 a.m.
John Brown University Department of Nursing held a drive-thru celebration for nursing graduates on Friday.

Nursing faculty, dressed in full regalia and masks, spaced out and held signs as nursing students drove past the Health Education Building. A few family members and friends also spaced out along the drive to add their well wishes.

Twenty-two nursing students will receive degrees after finishing their coursework next week. Almost all were able to participate in the celebration.

JBU students moved to remote instruction on March 30. Commencement for the Class of 2020 has been postponed until this fall, but an online graduation celebration will be held on YouTube Live on May 9.

