Chip Pollard, John Brown University president, announces the university will be resuming classes on campus this fall during a video update on Monday.

John Brown University is planning to resume classes on campus in the fall, university president Chip Pollard announced in a video on Monday.

"JBU is committed to opening in the fall in compliance with all government requirements to protect the health of students, staff and faculty as well as the community of Siloam Springs," Pollard said.

The situation remains fluid so final plans are not in place, Pollard said in a letter to students, also released Monday.

Changes to health and safety planning will include access to covid-19 testing; exploring systems for contact tracing; developing protocols for screening for symptoms and temperatures; and consulting with local and state health experts, the letter states.

Updates to facility planning will include reserving residential space for isolation; evaluating best practices for lower density in classrooms, dining halls and facilities; developing new food service procedures; enhancing cleaning protocols; and evaluating the feasibility of touch-less features in larger bathrooms, the letter states.

Changes to Curricular and co-curricular planning include reimagining classroom instruction through course design and technology so students can keep up with work if they have to be isolated on campus; compressing the semester calendar to minimize nonessential student travel; and evaluating how large group activities such as travel, athletics and theatrical performances may be reconfigured, the letter states.

Campus life in the fall will be good, but will also be different, the letter states.

"I expect that we will be asking students to take more responsibility for caring for their neighbors, which may involve practices such as standing in line for a few minutes with proper social distancing before you enter the cafe or wearing masks to lower the risk of transmitting infection," Pollard wrote. "In addition, JBU's plans during the year may also have to shift to respond to changing circumstances or government requirements, so we may need to ask for students and families to be patient and flexible with changes throughout the year."

The university announced on March 12 that face-to-face classes for undergraduate and graduate students were temporarily suspended due to covid-19 and classes resumed in an online format on March 30.

Pollard commended faculty and students for their hard work and diligence in transitioning to online classes over the semester.

"Thank you all for that wonderful response," he said. "Even though we have responded well, we know that much was lost in this transition -- athletic events and musical performances, junior-senior banquet and spy vs. spy, cups of coffee with friends and late-night runs to Taco Bell, and, most poignantly, our Spring 2020 Commencement. Those losses are real and serious and I feel them deeply."

Had covid-19 not closed JBU's campus, graduation would have taken place this weekend. Instead, commencement has been postponed until next fall, but the university will be holding a virtual celebration for graduates on Saturday, May 9, according to the university website.

Students' degrees will still be conferred as usual in May, or when their degree requirements are completed, so any plans for graduate school and jobs will not be affected by a postponement of the graduation ceremony, the website states.

More information, as well as a link to the online celebration, is available online at jbu.edu/commencement/.

Pollard's full letter to students can be viewed at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

General News on 05/06/2020