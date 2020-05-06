Hunter McFerrin/File photo The municipal election filing period begins on May 13 and ends on May 28. The positions of mayor and city director for wards five, six and seven are up for election on Nov. 3.

Candidates wishing to run for office in Siloam Springs will have the opportunity to file their paperwork during the month of May, according to Phillip Patterson, city administrator.

This year, city director positions five, six and seven, and the mayor's position are up for reelection, Patterson said. The date of the election will be Nov. 3, he said.

The filing period is from noon Wednesday, May 13, through noon Thursday, May 28, at the city clerk's office at 400 N. Broadway, according to a press release issued by the city.

Patterson made the announcement during the city board meeting on April 21. Prospective candidates are required to file a petition with the city clerk's office; include the signatures of at least 50 qualified registered voters of the entire city; and pay a $10 filing fee, the press release states.

A qualified registered voter is defined as an adult who has resided in Siloam Springs for at least six months and is qualified to vote at an election of the county or state offices, the press release states.

Candidates are also required to file a statement of candidacy and a political practice pledge, which states the candidate pledges to discharge their duties in an honorable fashion with the city clerk's office, according to Renea Ellis, city clerk.

Qualifications for anyone who wishes to be a candidate are:

• Be a qualified voter

• Be a resident of the community for at least six months

• Be at least 21 years of age

• Continue to reside in the city for the term in which he or she is elected.

Forms for candidates can be picked up at the Siloam Springs City Clerk's office at 400 N. Broadway or the county clerk's office in Siloam Springs at 707 S. Lincoln, Suite C, the press release states.

