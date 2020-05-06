Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer (left); Sarah Murphy, manager for Event Group Catering; and Scott Harris, materials management director pose for a photo with meals delivered by Event Group Catering through donations made by the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra. The orchestra's patrons donated $9 per meal for those who work at various healthcare facilities, one of which is Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Event Group Catering has teamed with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra to provide meals to hospitals and medical clinics, one of which is Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Event Group Catering has primarily been delivering meals to Mercy clinics and hospitals, according to Shellie Morrison, owner of Event Group Catering and a Siloam Springs native. When she talked to people at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and learned no one had done anything like this for them, she decided to take action.

"We don't mind delivering them to anybody on the front line," Morrison said..

Morrison has delivered 77 meals to SSRH, she said. Morrison said she would like to do more for Siloam Springs. This week Event Group Catering is donating 50 meals to the hospital's night shift to kick off Nurse's Week, Morrison said. She said if she receives more donations she would like to start donating food to the staff of Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

"I have a great-aunt who is there and some nursing friends on the staff," she said.

Event Group Catering partnered with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra on numerous projects in the past, according to Jason Miller, executive director for the orchestra. When the orchestra saw the impact of covid-19 on Event Group Catering's business they decided they wanted to help while the orchestra was in intermission, Miller said.

"We started with asking our patrons to donate $9 a meal and it kind of grew," Miller said.

Along with patrons, the orchestra also received donations from Tyson Foods, Cargill and Sweet Freedom Cheese, Miller said. The orchestra also received a small grant from the Arkansas Community Foundation for $1,000 to help with donations, Miller said.

Anyone wishing to donate to this project may do so through the orchestra's website at https://stubs.net/event/3014/catered-meals-for-healthcare-and-musician-s-relief-fund.

