Siloam Springs High School is moving forward with the 44th annual scholarship night by planning a virtual program at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

The program will take place on its originally scheduled date and time to recognize students for their achievements and help them financially plan for college next fall, according to scholarship director Amber Carter. People will be able to watch from the comfort of their own couches as graduating high school seniors are presented with local, Arkansas Challenge, college and technical school, and military scholarships, she said.

High school film and television teachers Megan Dennison and Tiffany Hamilton will be working to video school administrators as they announce the scholarships in a YouTube video, she said. Local scholarship donors and colleges will also have a chance to film video clips for the presentations, Carter said. Students who have not received prior notification will still be surprised by the announcements, she said.

The school has been closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the year because of the covid-19 pandemic and administrators announced Friday that graduation will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, in Panther Stadium.

So much has been turned upside down for high school seniors, so the school is trying to honor them, recognize their achievements and make them feel special through the scholarship night, Carter said.

"It's not a perfect situation whether we do it virtually or postpone it," she said. "We feel like out of all the things that are upended it might be one way to have some sense of normalcy. ... It's about the kids, we definitely want to make them feel recognized and appreciated. These kiddos have worked really hard and they deserve to have that shout to them."

Over the past 43 years, the program has raised more than $13 million in local scholarship funds from area businesses, organizations, foundations, individuals and alumni groups, Carter said.

This year 165 students have applied for local scholarships and currently donations are in a good place, although it is hard to tell how the pandemic will impact the scholarship program, Carter said.

A link to the virtual program will be posted on the district's website, siloamschools.com, and social media pages before May 14. For more information or to contribute to the local scholarship program, call the high school at 479-524-5134 or email Carter at [email protected]

