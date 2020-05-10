April 27
• John L. Gamble, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Patricia Ann Moya, 36, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule IV or Schedule V controlled substance with the purpose to deliver.
• Adviel Bustamante, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Almaraz, 21, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
April 28
• Nicholas Archer Peyton, 20, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Juvenile, 17 cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Kelton James Hollant, 18, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Sandra K. Crabtree, 60, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Allen Decanay, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
April 29
• James Henry Rainey Jr., 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cody Jeffery Scott Whittle, 28, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; harassment.
• Dylan Ray Barrett, 28, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Rebecca Dawn Koller, 28, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Gregory Koller, 30, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 30
• Robert Christopher Peebles, 46, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.
• Gabriel Alexander Barajas, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Randall Wayne Willis, 47, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
May 1
• Keana Reana Robins, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Charles Lewis Williams Jr., 30, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Michelle Louise Wall, 59, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Chad Allen Jones, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Carlos Alavarado, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 2
• Jose Gerardo Portillo, 25, cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault on family or household member - first degree/risk of death or serious injury.
May 3
• Donald Earl Williams, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.
Print Headline: Arrests and citations