April 27

• John L. Gamble, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Patricia Ann Moya, 36, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule IV or Schedule V controlled substance with the purpose to deliver.

• Adviel Bustamante, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Daniel Almaraz, 21, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

April 28

• Nicholas Archer Peyton, 20, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Juvenile, 17 cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Kelton James Hollant, 18, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Sandra K. Crabtree, 60, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Allen Decanay, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

April 29

• James Henry Rainey Jr., 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Jeffery Scott Whittle, 28, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; harassment.

• Dylan Ray Barrett, 28, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Rebecca Dawn Koller, 28, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph Gregory Koller, 30, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 30

• Robert Christopher Peebles, 46, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.

• Gabriel Alexander Barajas, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Randall Wayne Willis, 47, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

May 1

• Keana Reana Robins, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Charles Lewis Williams Jr., 30, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Michelle Louise Wall, 59, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Chad Allen Jones, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carlos Alavarado, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 2

• Jose Gerardo Portillo, 25, cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault on family or household member - first degree/risk of death or serious injury.

May 3

• Donald Earl Williams, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

