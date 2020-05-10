Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Senior Isabel Carrion, left, and her family cheer as they cross under the finish line during the senior drive-through event on Wednesday. Seniors had a chance to drop off their school-issued items and pick up their caps and gowns for graduation during the event. Project Graduation and local businesses coordinated to create the finish-line balloon arch and give each senior a surprise box filled with swag. High school graduation is tentatively scheduled for July 17 in Panther Stadium. For more photos of the event, see Wednesday's Herald-Leader.