Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Senior Isabel Carrion, left, and her family cheer as they cross under the finish line during the senior drive-through event on Wednesday. Seniors had a chance to drop off their school-issued items and pick up their caps and gowns for graduation during the event. Project Graduation and local businesses coordinated to create the finish-line balloon arch and give each senior a surprise box filled with swag. High school graduation is tentatively scheduled for July 17 in Panther Stadium. For more photos of the event, see Wednesday's Herald-Leader.
Students cheer as they cross under the finish line during the senior drive-through event on Wednesday. Seniors had a chance to drop off their school-issued items and pick up their caps and gowns for graduation during the event. Project Graduation and local businesses coordinated to create the finish-line balloon arch and give each senior a surprise box filled with swag donated by local businesses. High school graduation is tentatively scheduled for July 17 in Panther Stadium. For more photos of the event, see Wednesday's Herald-Leader.General News on 05/10/2020
Print Headline: Crossing the finish line
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.