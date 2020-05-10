The Dogwood Festival will be postponed until August, according to a press release from Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

New dates for the festival will be Aug. 28, 29 and 30. The Dogwood Festival was originally scheduled for the last weekend of April, but was moved to the final weekend of May because of the covid-19 outbreak, according to the chamber's website.

"We anticipate one of the best Dogwood Festivals ever with lots of fun, awesome entertainment and great food," Hulbert said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement about restrictions on large indoor and outdoor venues had a significant impact on the chamber's decision to reschedule the Dogwood Festival to August, Hulbert said.

The governor announced on Monday that large indoor and outdoor venues would be limited to 100 people with audiences limited to no more than 50 people, according to an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on May 5.

The Dogwood Festival attracts approximately 35,000 people each year and the chamber did not see how it could be in compliance with current state guidelines and regulations, Hulbert said.

"I am excited that we have picked a date far enough out that the threat of the coronavirus should be greatly reduced," Hulbert said. "Our highest priority is the safety of our community and the thousands of people coming to the Dogwood Festival."

The chamber also thanks the city for helping to authorize the new dates so quickly, Hulbert said. The new date in August will be subject to any potential future requirements from the CDC and other governmental entities, Hulbert said.

