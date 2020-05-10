Carlotta Darner

Carlotta Darner, 72, of Gentry, Ark., died May 6, 2020, in her home.

She was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Keo, Ark., to Alvis Lavern and Lois Priest Prince. She retired from Walmart Claim Management Division.

She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Darner Sr.; children, Darrell Darner Jr., Steven Darner, Phillip Darner and Tammy Young; her siblings, Kathleen Malcolm, Ralph Prince and Carolyn Kirkland; and six grandchildren.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Ark. Private family services and interment in the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Benton County Funeral Home of Rogers is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 05/10/2020