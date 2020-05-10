The planning commission and board of adjustment will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a post on the city's website.

The meeting will be held on the Zoom video conferencing app, the two way previous city board meetings were conducted. Residents will be able to view the meeting online or dial in on their phone and will be able to provide comments that will be part of the record, according to the post.

Online participants may join the meeting by utilizing the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/817097642, the post states. Callers may join in by dialing 669-900-9128 and entering the meeting id number 817-097-642 then pressing pound when asked for a participant or attendee number. In order to mute and unmute when calling in press *6, to raise a hand press *9, the post states.

Anyone who wishes to comment on an item but not participate in the meeting may email [email protected] or [email protected] no later than 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting, the post states.

The June meeting for the board of adjustments has been canceled but the planning commission meeting will still take place on June 9, according to a memo from Ben Rhoads, senior planner. The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 14.

The following development permits will be discussed during the planning commission meeting:

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 14800-14900 block of Lawlis Road.

• Rezoning development permit to rezone the 900 block of South Washington Street from commercial to residential.

• Preliminary plat development permit for 1701 N. Country Club Road.

• Final plat development permit for the 3000 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive.

• Significant development permit for the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

• Rezoning development permit to rezone the 4200 to 4300 block of U.S. Highway 412 East from agricultural to commercial.

These items will go before the city board on June 2.

The planning commission will also look at two staff approved permits: a lot line adjustment for the 4200 block to 4300 block of U.S. Highway 412 East, and a lot line adjustment/consolidation for the 300 block of N. Country Club Road.

The board of adjustment will hear a variance request for a sign variance at 2396 E. Tahlequah St.

General News on 05/10/2020