Siloam Springs restaurants are preparing their dining rooms for Gov. Asa Hutchinson's reopening timetable.

The governor announced on April 29 that restaurants will be able to open their dining rooms for limited dine-in service beginning May 11. Local restaurants are preparing their eateries to comply with social distancing and sanitary guidelines issued by the state.

Restaurants will open on May 11 for limited dine-in operations. The governor has implemented the following guidelines for restaurants: • Physical distancing between patrons and tables. • Reservations encouraged. • Face coverings. • Gloves for staff. • Daily staff screenings. • Frequent handwashing. • Pre-order when possible. • No groups over 10 people. • Senior hour encouraged. • No self-service. • Clean, disinfect tables, menus after each meal. • Bars and entertainment within restaurants are prohibited.

"We are still preparing," said Matt Varner, owner of Back Forty Restaurant. "You have to make sure people feel safe."

During the first phase of the governor's plan, restaurants will be limited to 33 percent of the occupancy rate. Varner said Back Forty is presently operating at that capacity with curbside and take out services. For restaurants like Park House Kitchen + Bar, the occupancy limits are daunting.

"There are a lot of extra precautions we will be taking for only 33 percent capacity at one time," said Alma Sanchez, owner of Park House.

Sanchez added the occupancy limitation would hinder her business if she was not continuing to offer curbside pick up and delivery.

Another provision involves the encouragement of a senior hour. Varner considered it, but the problem was 40 percent of his business comes from patrons 60 years-of-age and over, he said.

Park House does not plan to offer a senior hour because not enough of Park House's customers are seniors, Sanchez said.

Back Forty's plan is to focus more on safety in general. Varner plans to separate tables to make sure there is room in walkways, he said. Back Forty is not planning on taking reservations, he said.

"You can't distance them at tables," Varner said. "But you can separate tables to make sure there is room in walkways."

Park House plans on utilizing their patio and courtyard at first to provide the spacing and will encourage reservations when they reopen their interior, Sanchez said.

Another restriction restaurants face is bars will have to remain closed and live entertainment will be prohibited. This restriction will hit establishments like Park House the hardest.

"This majorly effects my business because we normally have a very active night scene," Sanchez said.

Another requirement is patrons and staff will have to wear face coverings. Patrons will be able to take off their face coverings when beverages and food arrive, Sanchez said.

Back Forty does not plan to offer patrons masks to wear, Varner said. Park House will supply masks for $1 per mask, Sanchez said. She said the fee for masks is at cost.

While most restaurants are planning to reopen, 28 Springs posted on Facebook on Thursday they will remain closed to further train the staff on the new procedures set forth by the governor.

"While some restaurants will start to re-open, we have decided for the safety of you and our staff, that our dining room will remain closed for now, the post states. "We want to make sure that we are extra safe and have all the tools necessary to not only implement these guidelines at the beginning but for an extended period if necessary."

One approach Siloam Springs is considering is the possibility of outdoor dining. Director Brad Burns brought up the subject during the April 21 city board meeting.

"I'd like to have staff explore allowing restaurants to add more tables or settings on the sidewalks along storefronts," Burns said. "... so they can accommodate customers and also maintain social distancing."

Burns added he would like the city to consider a pilot project on an entertainment district in downtown Siloam Springs. The entertainment district would allow restaurants to serve beer and wine to patrons dining at an outdoor table, Burns said.

Burns believes this is important because of the need to help small businesses survive the current climate and to continue economic rebound as the city continues to phase back into normalcy.

Sanchez said if passed currently she doesn't think it will affect restaurants as a whole since the entertainment district would only apply to three establishments, 28 Springs, Cafe on Broadway and Tintos & Tapas.

While bars will be closed, restaurants will be able to serve alcohol to patrons who come in for a meal, Hutchinson said.

"Success brings success," Hutchinson said. "So if we can have this limited opening of dining services for our restaurants on May 11 and we're successful in making sure we follow the guidelines and we protect safety then we're going to be able to go on and go on to more normal operations."

