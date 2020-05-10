Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Stylist Rhonda Reece, left, has her temperature checked with an infrared thermometer by Christy Osbourn, owner of Urban Edge Salon, as she checks in to work on Wednesday, the first day that salons and barbershops were allowed to open with strict social distancing guidelines.

The parking lots of local salons and barbershops were packed with cars on Wednesday as the establishments reopened with strict social distancing requirements.

Dorinda Anderson, owner of Details Salon, said she and her employees were happy to get back to work despite the restrictions.

"We are all excited to get back to work," she said Wednesday morning. "You know your clientele becomes your family and when you are cut off from them, you feel like you've had your arm cut off."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on May 1 that barber shops, body art establishments, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics and spas, and medical spas could resume operations on May 6, according to a press release from his office. He ordered the establishments closed at noon on March 25 due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Precautions under phase 1 guidelines included pre-screening of employees and clients, prohibiting walk-in appointments, use of gloves at all times, use of face masks as service permits and appropriate social distancing, the release states.

Anderson said the seven-week shutdown was financially devastating to her and her five employees. Her business offers hair, nail, body piercing and spray tan services.

"We don't make a lot of money, so most hairstylists work paycheck to paycheck," she said. "There is no 401k, there is nothing like that you are saving for, so it hits pretty hard when you are mandated to shut down. It's different when it's a choice."

While stylists were told they would qualify for unemployment, none of Anderson's employees have been able to access benefits, she said.

Under the restrictions, professionals and clients have to wear masks at all times and stay six feet apart, Anderson said. Only one client can be done at a time, even though stylists usually do two, and everything has to be sanitized and cleaned between clients. In addition, no walk-in clients are accepted and clients must wait in the car until their stylist calls them in for an appointment, she said.

Nancy Goodwin, a client at Details Salon, said she missed two standing appointments during the shutdown and she was eager to come in.

"It's like coming home after a trip, it feels good," she said.

Christy Osbourn, owner of Urban Edge Salon, said she plans to work seven days a week for the next few weeks to get her client's caught up. Osbourn rents rooms to seven other cosmetologists and aestheticians who offer a range of services including hair, nails, pedicures, facials, waxing, eyelash extensions and tanning.

Even though each person works in a different room, they are still limited to 10 people in the building, so they cannot all work at once, Osbourn said. They are also limited by the requirement to only work on one client at a time, which cuts their schedules in half, she said.

The separate rooms give clients and workers more space and a barrier so they aren't exposed to as many people, Osbourn said.

In addition to the sanitation and social distancing requirements, professionals must have their temperatures checked and answer a list of screening questions before coming to work and clients must also answer the list of questions, Osbourn said.

"(Clients are) still wanting to come in so that's great, but you know, six, seven weeks off, financially has been very hard," Osbourn said. "We haven't gotten any unemployment, no government help whatsoever, and most of the girls haven't even gotten their stimulus check."

Some professionals have been pulling money out of savings, while others are barely making it or have had to ask their families to step in and help, Osbourn said. Some have spouses who still have jobs, while others' spouses have had their hours cut, she said.

Bethel Hern, one of Osbourn's clients, said she missed two hair appointments and felt good to be back.

"I'm just glad they got to be open because I know this has been a strain on everybody. I know it's been hard and a lot of these girls, this is how these people make their living," Hern said, growing emotional as she noted that many are single moms.

Lynetta Alexander, owner of The American Gentleman barbershop, said safety is her top priority in reopening her shop. Alexander, who also has a cosmetologists license, has taken three online safety courses and earned certifications in preparation for reopening, she said.

Barbers and stylists are already accustomed to cleaning and disinfecting their tools and work areas, she said.

"As a barbering industry, we already clean our tools after every client," she said.

Even though it isn't required, Alexander is also doing temperature checks on her clients using an infrared thermometer in addition to the list of screening questions.

Client Chris Shimer said that as soon as he watched the governor's press conference announcing that barbershops and salons would be reopened, he made the call to schedule an appointment with Alexander because it had been about 50 days since he and his 13-year-old son had their hair cut.

Shimer said he didn't have any safety apprehensions because he has known and trusted Alexander for years.

"I'm glad it's open," he said.

General News on 05/10/2020