A Watts, Okla., man was arrested in connection with breaking into a resident's garage and stealing the keys to their boat motors.

Robert Christopher Peebles, 44, was arrested by Siloam Springs Police on April 30 in connection with breaking and entering, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Street and Maxwell Street after a caller reported she witnessed a man walk up to her neighbor's garage and squeeze inside a side door, the affidavit states. While en route, they passed a male, later identified as Peebles, who matched the caller's description, it states.

Initially, no items were found to be missing, but later Peebles was found with a set of keys matching the motors inside the garage. Officers searched Peebles to see if he might have hidden any other stolen items and found a small clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine with a field test kit, the affidavit states.

As of Friday afternoon, Peebles was being held in the Benton County Jail with a $2,500 bond, according to the jail's inmate roster.

General News on 05/10/2020