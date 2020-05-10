Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Watts, Okla., man arrested for breaking and entering by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Robert C. Peebles

A Watts, Okla., man was arrested in connection with breaking into a resident's garage and stealing the keys to their boat motors.

Robert Christopher Peebles, 44, was arrested by Siloam Springs Police on April 30 in connection with breaking and entering, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Street and Maxwell Street after a caller reported she witnessed a man walk up to her neighbor's garage and squeeze inside a side door, the affidavit states. While en route, they passed a male, later identified as Peebles, who matched the caller's description, it states.

Initially, no items were found to be missing, but later Peebles was found with a set of keys matching the motors inside the garage. Officers searched Peebles to see if he might have hidden any other stolen items and found a small clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine with a field test kit, the affidavit states.

As of Friday afternoon, Peebles was being held in the Benton County Jail with a $2,500 bond, according to the jail's inmate roster.

General News on 05/10/2020

Print Headline: Watts, Okla., man arrested for breaking and entering

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT