50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Dr. James F. Cornett, president of West Texas State University and the school's No. 1 sports fan, defines the President's Award as a presentation to the football player "who contributed most significantly to the overall team effort."

It, therefore, was not too surprising that Dr. Cornett presented the 1969 award to defensive halfback, Troy Anderson.

Anderson, a graduating senior from Siloam Springs, Ark., played wherever coach Joe Kerbel desired and wherever the Buff head man needed his services. But, more importantly he gave 110 percent each time that he donned a Buff uniform.

Anderson received the award during the West Texas State University All-Sports banquet.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The Siloam Springs soccer team blanked Springdale 5-0 to round out its regular season with an 8-5-2 record. Carlos Sandoval spearheaded the Panthers' attack with two goals and two assists.

Manuel Zuniga also added two goals and Jason Weed added the other Siloam Springs goal. Caleb Shelton and Mixo Aguilar each contributed an assist to the shut out.

Siloam Springs coach Andy Brown said the win was a good one for the Panthers to end the season on.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The Gates production plant in Siloam Springs teamed up with the Adult Development Center to keep cast-off rubber belts out of landfills and to provide ADC with the ability to have a product that's produced in-house.

Beginning in January the clients of ADC had transformed rubber belts that were no longer usable for their intended purpose into practical and effective doormats.

The mats were sold for $20. Workers were paid by piece rate and received $10.64 for each mat.

Although there was no official outlet where the mats were sold, Brad DeZurik said they were trying to get other nonprofits to sell them.

DeZurik said that those organizations could sell them for an extra $5, keep the $5 and give the ADC the remaining balance.

The mats were made for a more practical purpose than typical door mats, Judy DeZurik added.

