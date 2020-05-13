City board members discussed the possibility of taking the Main Street Redesign Project to a vote of the people during their May 5 meeting.

The idea was first proposed by board member Lesa Rissler during the March 17 city board meeting. Rissler said in March she appreciated comments she had received from citizens concerning the Main Street Redesign Project and made a formal request to take the project to a vote of the people.

Phillip Patterson, city administrator, explored the possibility with city attorney Jay Williams and said in order to bring the issue to the public, the board would have to vote to approve or deny an ordinance related to the project. The board would then have to adopt a second ordinance detailing the questions that would be submitted to voters on the ballot, he said.

After the board voted on the second ordinance, the question would be filed with the county election commission to go on a ballot no less than 70 days prior to the election, Patterson said.

"There needs to be a decision by the board on the design, on what the design includes," Patterson said.

The project is in the design phase and the city is still contractually obligated to Crafton Tull to design the plans, Patterson said. So far the only decision by the board has been to get the design, Patterson said.

Patterson recommended any decision the board wishes to move forward to a vote of the people be held back until a decision is made on the design so the directors can have a very clear question to present to the voters.

"Until we get to that point ... I'm not sure what the questions would be, because we don't know what the design is and what the funding might be or what the cost is," Patterson said.

Patterson also said if the board were to vote against the project after the designs have been received, then there would be nothing to bring to the public for a vote.

Rissler said she brought the issue up because of input she received from meetings with the public.

"I think some things need to go to a vote of the people," Rissler said.

Rissler also said citizens have told her they did not feel like they were given a choice as to whether the project would be done or not. Rissler said she watched videos of the public meetings to see how many people attended and estimated 200-300 people participated. Rissler said the current population stands at almost 17,000 based on the last survey.

"What percent of the population does this represent?" Rissler asked.

Rissler also said most projects end up running over budget. The city may say a project will cost $4 to $6 million and ends up being $8 to $10 million, she said. She also said citizens have complained they do not feel they have a voice on this project except at meetings, then feel they are not heard.

"We are here to represent the citizens," Rissler said. "I just want them to have a voice when we're spending that much money."

Directors Brad Burns and Mindy Hunt weighed in on the issue. Burns said he wished more people would vote and participate in issues regarding the city.

"It is disheartening to see how many people actually vote," Burns said. "It is disheartening to see how many people are actually participating until after the fact."

Hunt said she spoke to about seven people about it and they told her they elected her to make these decisions for them.

Rissler said she heard the same thing until someone attaches a price tag, then people want a voice.

Lastly, Rissler wanted to know if she would have to resubmit another proposal to have the discussion at a later date. Patterson told her it would not be necessary.

The Main Street Redesign Project began as part of the 2014 Downtown and Connectivity Master Plan, which is a five to seven year phased-implementation plan for improvements to downtown Siloam Springs, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019.

The project moved forward in 2019 when several meetings were held in March where the city and Crafton Tull met with public and businesses to get feedback about the redesign, the article states.

In September the board approved a grant application for a 50/50 matching grant for the design plans to the Walton Family Foundation. The city was approved for a grant of $143,175 on Oct. 22 and the grant was approved by the board on Nov. 5. One of the stipulations for the grant included having the matching funds available for the total price of $286,350.

During the board meeting on Feb. 4, the board voted to amend the 2020 budget, adding an additional $9,000 to cover reimbursable expenses to complete the engineering designs. The total portion the city is required to pay rose to $152,175 and the total portion of the project to $295,350.

Patterson announced during the April 21 city board meeting he is making several cuts to the budget which included suspending the Main Street Redesign project. Patterson is not saying the project will not take place, only that he is placing the project on hold until he sees the tax receipts for March before considering the next move.

